Elevation Worship Summer Tour coming to Nutter Center next month

Carnes has had a variety of hit songs in the Christian music industry. “Nothing Else, “Run to the Father” and “Christ Be Magnified” are all a part of his Grammy-nominated album titled “Run to the Father” released in March 2020 (Capitol CMG). Jobe has won multiple Dove Awards, received the Recording Industry Association of America certification (RIAA) gold certified single and has been recognized by The New York Times. Although both are originally from Texas, they reside in Nashville. Together they created the global hit “The Blessing (Live).”

Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church and is a multisite with roots in Charlotte, North Carolina led by Pastor Steven Furtick.