Elevation Worship Summer Tour coming to Nutter Center next month

The Elevation Worship Summer Tour, featuring Grammy winners Elevation Worship and Grammy-nominated husband and wife Cody Carnes and Kari Jobe, will perform at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Friday, August 12 at 7 p.m.
Carnes has had a variety of hit songs in the Christian music industry. “Nothing Else, “Run to the Father” and “Christ Be Magnified” are all a part of his Grammy-nominated album titled “Run to the Father” released in March 2020 (Capitol CMG). Jobe has won multiple Dove Awards, received the Recording Industry Association of America certification (RIAA) gold certified single and has been recognized by The New York Times. Although both are originally from Texas, they reside in Nashville. Together they created the global hit “The Blessing (Live).”
Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church and is a multisite with roots in Charlotte, North Carolina led by Pastor Steven Furtick.
Grammy-winning Elevation Worship has produced 12 albums including “Into Gardens,” No. 1 on American Christian radio, (RIAA) Gold Certified song “The Blessing”, RIAA Platinum Certified and American Christian radio Top 5 song “O Come to the Altar” and the RIAA Gold Certified song “Do It Again.” Elevation Worship currently has 10 songs in the Christian Copyright Licensing International (CCLI) Top 100 list.
Credit: John Locher
Credit: John Locher
The tour is presented by Premier Productions. Originally founded in 1996, Premier Productions has been a top 20 global promoter and has held more than 2,000 concerts and events within five years.
“We are ecstatic to partner with Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes for these nights of worship,” said Jonathan Roberts, VP of Global Touring for Premier Productions, in a release. “To have all three on the road together is a joy, and we’re excited to see the lasting impact these nights will have at each stop.”
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.
About the Author