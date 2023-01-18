Englewood coffee shop to open second location

He said one of his favorite aspects of owning a coffee shop is being able to foster a community with and among their customers. On a typical Saturday when they are busy, Allen explained their front of the house employee typically throws a topic out for their customers to discuss among themselves.

“I love being in small communities,” Allen said. “Every place is unique, so I love to hear the stories and visit all the local shops.”

Allen said they have been wanting to open a second location for the last six months but have had their eyes on West Milton for nearly two years.

“We’ve been so busy in Englewood that we needed another location somewhere kind of close by for people to go to,” Allen said.

He also noted their coffee brand focuses on being local centric, utilizing products from local communities. He views West Milton as the perfect place to support that model.

The West Milton coffee shop is expected to open in April or May, Allen said. He added Cafe 19 has plans to open a coffee trailer later this year and a third location by next year.

Allen said he is very proud of Cafe 19′s growth and accomplishments.

“We beat Covid, survived the shutdowns, grew in the process and not only did we double our staff in the last year, but are now able to provide them with insurance, a retirement plan and still hold to our promise to support local,” Allen said.

Cafe 19 is located at 19 E. National Road. For more information visit the coffee shop’s Facebook page or www.cafe19.co.