Englewood’s first brewery, kombuchery opens with limited hours

Full Circle Brewgarden, a new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species, is now open at 324 Union Blvd. in Englewood.

Dawn Kirchner, who owns the nano brewery with her husband, Franz, said they plan to open with limited hours until their grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Once the establishment is fully up and running, guests can expect 12 beers on tap and around four flavors of kombucha, a fermented tea that is non-alcoholic and gluten free. Those who like sour beers tend to like kombucha because it’s a little more on the tart side.

“I think (it’s all about) really allowing people to understand where their beverages start,” Kirchner said. “Everybody loves craft beer, people love kombucha and it all starts with plants. Having a variety of plants and healthy soils is really vital for enjoying the craft beverage industry. We also hope to really immerse people in nature.”

The 3,000-square-foot building located on a one-acre property features a production and public space with a cozy and warm vibe. The establishments sits 46 guests inside with a half-acre garden space for guests to enjoy.

“A lot of what we planted can (be) incorporated into what we’re brewing,” Kirchner said. “A lot of those native plants you can eat and you can brew with them.”

The owners hope to eventually have gardening workshops for adults and children.

Full Circle Brewgarden is a combination of the couple’s various passions. They both enjoy craft beer and Dawn has been brewing kombucha for seven years. She has a background in biology and environmental science and Franz works in horticultural. Their good friend, Nate Pahl, will be the head brewer.

They plan to stress the idea that there is a story behind everything — from the furniture and pictures inside to the plants outside.

“A lot of what you see here there’s a story around it,” Kirchner said. “We like that aspect of sharing stories and everything really does come full circle.”

Full Circle Brewgarden is located next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s mobile kitchen. The owners plan to post weekly hours on the establishment’s Facebook page.