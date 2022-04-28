BreakingNews
68-year-old woman killed in Greenville fire
Family-owned restaurant in Vandalia looking for new owner

Combined ShapeCaption
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

A long-time, family-owned restaurant in Vandalia is looking for a new owner as its current owner has decided to retire.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to retire and find a new owner for Christy’s Family Pizzeria,” Steve Dent, the owner of Christy’s Family Pizzeria, 503 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

ExploreFamily-owned restaurant enters its 7th decade of serving great pizza in Vandalia

He said they had previously discussed his retirement before the coronavirus pandemic, but decided to continue operating the restaurant to make sure it survived.

Pizza from Christy's Family Pizzeria, located in Vandalia.

Pizza from Christy's Family Pizzeria, located in Vandalia.

“Rest assured, nothing will change about our hours, staff, service, great homemade food you’ve come to love. 62 years is a long time and we hope Christy’s will be around for another 62 at least,” the post said.

Christy’s Pizza, as it’s informally known, was founded in 1960 by Dan and Betty Collinsworth. At the time, the couple took over an old restaurant already bearing the name Christy’s, and it eventually stuck. However, to make it their own, the Collinsworths added “Family Pizzeria” to the name and began offering a variety of pizzas and additional entrees, like cabbage rolls, paying homage to their Hungarian roots.

Christy's Family Pizzeria's famous cabbage rolls.

Christy's Family Pizzeria's famous cabbage rolls.

Dan and Betty Collinsworth operated the pizza restaurant until they passed it down to their son, Dan Collinsworth Jr., who retained ownership for about 15 years until selling it to his brother-in-law and its current owner.

The post said Christy’s Pizza has never been for sale outside of the Collinsworth/Dent family.

ExplorePublic Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation immediately’

“This is an amazing opportunity for someone interested in owning a great local restaurant,” Dent said in the post.

Offers for the restaurant start at $150,000.

Steve and Sarah Dent, owners of Christy's Family Pizzeria in Vandalia.

Steve and Sarah Dent, owners of Christy's Family Pizzeria in Vandalia.

“We certainly want to thank our incredible customers of this wonderful community for all of their support,” the post said. “Many of you have become friends and even family to many of our long-time employees.”

For more information, call Christy’s Family Pizzeria at 937-898-2222 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

