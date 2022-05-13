Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton this weekend

The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to Dayton this weekend with 30 food trucks and 60 retail vendors planning to participate.
Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Marketplace in downtown Dayton, said it’s been a rough few years for small businesses and she would love to see the community come out and support.
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at the Dayton Masonic Temple, 525 W. Riverview St.
Some of the food trucks participating include Jamaican Joes, Shrimp Lips, KungFu BBQ, Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, Chace Concessions, KC&J Hawaiian Shave Ice and many more!
The retail vendors will feature clothing, hats, skin care and other types of items. There will also be live music by Dj Oscar. The event will be hosted by JiGi Deniro.
There will also be $10 shuttle transportation available to and from the event at Montgomery County Job and Family Services, located at 1111 S. Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton.
Winston started hosting The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally in 2019. This will be her sixth rally.
For more information, visit the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally’s event page on Facebook.
About the Author