Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton this weekend

The retail vendors will feature clothing, hats, skin care and other types of items. There will also be live music by Dj Oscar. The event will be hosted by JiGi Deniro.

There will also be $10 shuttle transportation available to and from the event at Montgomery County Job and Family Services, located at 1111 S. Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton.

Winston started hosting The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally in 2019. This will be her sixth rally.

For more information, visit the Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally’s event page on Facebook.