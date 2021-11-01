Fifth Street Brewpub to host farewell celebration for beloved general manager

Tomorrow is a chance to celebrate and say goodbye to a familiar face to many regulars at Fifth Street Brewpub in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood.
Tanya Brock, Fifth Street Brewpub general manager, is leaving Fifth Street Brewpub after this week. A public farewell/ thank you celebration is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the pub, located at 1600 E. Fifth St.
“Greeting you, pouring you a beer and doing literally hundreds of other tasks big and small every day - with the help of our wonderful staff - General Manager Tanya Brock is stepping down from her position at the end of this October,” posted Fifth Street Brewpub on its event page.
As sad as we are that Tanya is leaving, we are even more grateful for the work she has done these last 18 months, as well as over her entire 5-year tenure. The same passion, creativity, and dedication that have gotten us through the darkest periods of the pandemic have also helped us to grow as a business.
We’re looking forward to Tanya’s next chapter, and the Brewpub’s, but right now is about marking the close of this one. Please join us Tuesday, November 2nd from 6-9pm to raise a glass in thanks and celebration for the best!”
Brock has filled two high-profile positions in the surging Dayton-area craft beer scene. In addition to being founding head brewer at Carillon Brewing Co., which opened in 2014, she has served as general manager of Fifth Street Brewpub since September 2016.
Brock was not immediately available at the time of this report to share her post-Fifth Street Brewpub plans. We will update this story as soon as more information is available.
About the Author