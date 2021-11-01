Fifth Street Brewpub to host farewell celebration for beloved general manager

Tanya Brock, Fifth Street Brewpub general manager, is leaving Fifth Street Brewpub after this week. A public farewell/ thank you celebration is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the pub, located at 1600 E. Fifth St.

“Greeting you, pouring you a beer and doing literally hundreds of other tasks big and small every day - with the help of our wonderful staff - General Manager Tanya Brock is stepping down from her position at the end of this October,” posted Fifth Street Brewpub on its event page.