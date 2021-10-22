First look: Dayton innovation mural unveiled inside AES Ohio’s new Smart Operations Center

“(Clark) has done great work all over downtown and truly embraced the look and feel (of) everything we wanted,” Kabel said.

The mural has a three-dimensional affect on the letters spelling “Gem City.” Painted in front of an electrical circuit design, the letters appear to peel back, revealing illustrations that pay tribute to many Dayton-born inventions.

Caption Dayton artist Tiffany Clark, founder of the Mural Machine, was commissioned to create a mural for AES Ohio's new Smart Operations Center. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition to Clark’s art, AES Ohio had a “moss wall” installed adjacent to the mural that depicts images of downtown Dayton made entirely out of moss.

“AES Ohio takes pride in the communities we serve,” Kabel said. “Our people are active in the community, donating their time and talent by volunteering and giving back in a number of ways. Embracing Dayton’s rich history of innovation is shared in our Smart Operations Center.”

In a Sept. 2020 report, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the new center “positions the city for a new generation of economic growth.”