DP&L opens $20 million ‘smart’ operations center

“The transition to a cleaner, more efficient energy future depends in large part on the adoption of digital technology,” Bernerd Da Santos, AES executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a release. “The new AES Smart Center will tap into the power of data and digital platforms, allowing us to monitor, remotely operate and improve the management of our power generation operations, including solar, wind, hydro, thermal and energy storage facilities.”

“AES' decision to stand up their smart operations center in Dayton is a testament to the region’s skilled workforce and Ohio’s robust innovation ecosystem,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive.

The new center “positions the city for a new generation of economic growth,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Mark Miller, AES chief operating, officer said the center’s intent is to secure and share information that boosts efficiency.

The company’s transmission and distribution operations center in Moraine will continue to operate as before. a spokeswoman said.

DP&L, serving a 24-county area with 1.25 million residents in west Central Ohio, has more than 600 employees. The company has more than 500,000 customer accounts.