Food news: Agnes makes home in iconic downtown Wympee building

A decade-old foodie stop, formerly inside the Dayton Mall, is bringing its popular brown sugar lemonade to the masses in downtown Dayton.
Agnes All Natural Grill, which opened inside the Dayton Mall in August 2011, closed last week. In July, owner Jose Estremera said he signed a five-year lease in the Wympee building, located at 416 E 3rd St. in downtown Dayton across from The Barrel House.
A soft opening will take place Monday, Sept. 6. The restaurant is also in the process of obtaining its liquor license (though not in time for the soft opening) in addition to building an outdoor dining area in the rear of the building.
Agnes All Natural Grill is named after Estremera’s late mother, Agnes. The establishment specializes in Caribbean cuisine, a reflection of his mother’s Trinidadian roots.
Credit: Staff
Estremera was born in Puerto Rico, then moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he grew up. He eventually came to Dayton and graduated from Central State University with an engineering degree. He received his master’s from Wright State University.
His love for cooking was passed down from his mother, who owned a successful catering operation in New York. In fact, she cooked for A-list celebrities and film crews that would come to New York to film movies over the course of several months.
“Everybody used to come to our house,” Estremera said. “Bruce Willis — all the actors... She passed away in 2006, and me and my brother said, ‘Well, you know, let’s keep (her) name going and open up.’”
This story will be updated with more information about Agnes All Natural Grill.