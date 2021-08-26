Food news: Agnes makes home in iconic downtown Wympee building

Estremera was born in Puerto Rico, then moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he grew up. He eventually came to Dayton and graduated from Central State University with an engineering degree. He received his master’s from Wright State University.

His love for cooking was passed down from his mother, who owned a successful catering operation in New York. In fact, she cooked for A-list celebrities and film crews that would come to New York to film movies over the course of several months.

“Everybody used to come to our house,” Estremera said. “Bruce Willis — all the actors... She passed away in 2006, and me and my brother said, ‘Well, you know, let’s keep (her) name going and open up.’”

This story will be updated with more information about Agnes All Natural Grill.