For Dayton By Dayton music celebration part of 2025 Levitt Pavilion season

Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s 2025 Eichelberger concert season will include For Dayton By Dayton, a celebration of local music on Saturday, June 14.
The sixth annual concert will spotlight Dayton’s vibrant music scene. Expect a lineup that is not only diverse but spans multiple genres.
“We’re thrilled to partner with 4DBD to amplify the voices of our local musicians,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton, in a press statement. “This collaboration strengthens our shared vision of making live music accessible to all while celebrating the incredible talent within our community.”
Kevin Carter, founder and organizer of For Dayton By Dayton, is also excited about this new partnership. The local rapper and co-owner of Black Box Improv Theater said moving the community-driven concert to Levitt Pavilion benefits artists as well as local businesses. The event had been previously held at RiverScape MetroPark.
“Having Levitt Pavilion partner with 4DBD is the perfect example of organizations truly wanting the best for their city,” Carter said in a press statement. “Moving the festival to the Levitt will continue to give our local artists the exposure they deserve, and also small businesses have better opportunities to give their businesses more visibility.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
For Dayton By Dayton is free and open to the public.
The 2025 Eichelberger concert season will be announced May 1.
For more information, visit 4dbdayton.com.
About the Author