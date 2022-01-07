For the first time, Dragons national anthem tryouts go virtual

Before the first pitch is thrown on opening day, the Dayton Dragons must find the perfect voice to ring in the start of baseball season.
“A traditional sign that baseball season is just around the corner in the Miami Valley is the National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News,” according to the Dragons website.
For the first time, auditions for this summer’s national anthem performers will be virtual. Starting Monday, Jan. 10, anyone interested can submit an audition video in lieu of an in-person audition. Selected winners will be contacted in March and will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day, April 8.
Videos must be shot in landscape mode with high quality audio to be considered, according to the audition website. For complete rules, instructions on how to upload and to submit audition tapes, visit milb.com/dayton/events/nationalanthemtryouts.
“We don’t just ask singers to come out and perform, we also have had instrumentalists on like saxophones, trumpets and entire bands from high schools have performed,” said Brittany Snyder, senior manager of corporate partnerships for the Dayton Dragons. “So, we’re definitely looking for unique and just really talented individuals in the community.”
Entries are limited to the first 300 submissions, so Snyder encouraged people to upload their videos as soon as possible.
