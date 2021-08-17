dayton-daily-news logo
Fraze not requiring proof of vaccination, more venues preparing to announce plans

By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Music venues in the area are considering new requirements as the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Some Miami Valley venues are still making decisions as to how they will proceed with the rest of their scheduled concert seasons, while some have already announced their plans.

Fraze Pavilion

The City of Kettering, which owns Fraze Pavilion, does not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement in place for patrons attending events. In a statement, City Manager Mark Schwieterman said Kettering will continue to follow guidelines of the State of Ohio and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city will also continue to consider the wishes of the performers, as well.

Rose Music Center

Music and Event Management Inc., the company that operates Huber Heights’ premiere music venue, The Rose Music Center, has issued a requirement for guests to show proof of either a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test after Oct. 4.

However, Rosemarie Moehring, Rose Music Center’s director of marketing, said this policy does not currently effect Rose Music Center, as the venue’s season ends before Oct. 4.

Other venues owned and managed by Music and Event Management Inc., including Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, will be impacted by the company’s new policy.

Dayton LIVE

Sue Stevens, Dayton Live’s marketing and communications vice president, said the organization plans to make an announcement Thursday, Aug. 19, regarding any updated requirements.

Dayton Masonic Live

Brian Johnson, Dayton Masonic Live’s production and promotions manager, said the venue is currently in discussions about any potential requirements for guests, though there are currently no requirements in place.

