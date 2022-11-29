Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Beavercreek

Jonathan Evans with Evans Engineering of Cincinnati attended the meeting. He said DJ Steakburgers will be the operator of the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” said Dominic Gatta, chief operating officer for the Freddy’s franchise group. “We pride ourselves on our three pillars which are quality, community and cleanliness. We plan to uphold that and be a visible part of the community.”

Evans told the council he had been working with Plaza Street Partners and the seller, Cambco LLC, to design a private road that will connect with Kemp Road.

“The road ultimately in the future will continue down and help develop the rest of the 16+ acres that are there,” Evans said.

The restaurant will sit on an 0.80 acre property next to Speedway, according to the plans.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a fast-casual restaurant franchise with more than 440 locations across 36 states. The restaurant offers steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, frozen custard and more.

Dayton.com has reached out to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers for an expected opening date.