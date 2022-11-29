BreakingNews
Dayton Bomb Squad investigation: Suspicious backpack not dangerous, police chief says
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Beavercreek

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
49 minutes ago

If you have driven by the Beavercreek Speedway on the corner of Kemp and North Fairfield Roads, you may have noticed something is coming soon.

The future home of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is officially underway.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

During a Beavercreek City Council meeting in April, site plans for the 2,411-square-foot restaurant were approved.

Plaza Street Partners, a development group out of Kansas that helps rapidly expanding franchisees, had requested an administration site plan review and approval.

Jonathan Evans with Evans Engineering of Cincinnati attended the meeting. He said DJ Steakburgers will be the operator of the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location.

“We’re excited to be part of the community,” said Dominic Gatta, chief operating officer for the Freddy’s franchise group. “We pride ourselves on our three pillars which are quality, community and cleanliness. We plan to uphold that and be a visible part of the community.”

ExploreVendors offering coffee, tacos coming to The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Evans told the council he had been working with Plaza Street Partners and the seller, Cambco LLC, to design a private road that will connect with Kemp Road.

“The road ultimately in the future will continue down and help develop the rest of the 16+ acres that are there,” Evans said.

The restaurant will sit on an 0.80 acre property next to Speedway, according to the plans.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a fast-casual restaurant franchise with more than 440 locations across 36 states. The restaurant offers steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, frozen custard and more.

Dayton.com has reached out to Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers for an expected opening date.

ExploreDayton bakery described as ‘neighborhood institution’ sets closing date

