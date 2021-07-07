dayton-daily-news logo
Free tacos! Condado celebrating 1st birthday with giveaways and more

Condado Tacos at The Greene in Beavercreek is celebrating its first birthday this weekend with free tacos and free chances for each customer to win prizes.. LISA POWELL / STAFF
What to Know | 13 minutes ago
By Sarah Franks

It’s been one full year of Dayton’s first Condado Tacos restaurant and its owners are ready to celebrate.

Condado Tacos at The Greene in Beavercreek is celebrating its first birthday this weekend with free tacos and free chances for each customer to win prizes.

“(Attention) Dayton — If you’ve got plans on July 10th and 11th, forget ‘em! Why? Because we’re celebrating our first birthday at The Greene — and we’d really dig it if you were there,” stated the event’s Facebook page.

The birthday bash includes one free taco per customer and “peel and win” cards will be handed out to each customer with prizes including T-shirts, gift cards, free tacos and more.

Condado is located at 4482 Glengarry Drive across from Cinemark, in space that previously housed EO Burgers.

The restaurant chain opened its first restaurant in 2014 in Columbus and now has 25 locations in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Detroit areas. Additional locations are planned in the coming months in the Deerfield Twp./Mason area and in suburban Cleveland.

Dayton artists Nicole Gangwer and Alex Linton collaborated for this mural at Condado Tacos at The Greene. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: submitted photos

Condado Tacos has opened at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The Columbus-based restaurant chain is known for a variety of tacos and a build-your-own taco concept that allows diners to choose from a variety of taco shells and top it with their choice of proteins, sauces and other ingredients. An assortment of tequilas, and margaritas is also available. LISA POWELL / STAFF
