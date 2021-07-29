FREEBIE: Gold Star celebrating National Chili Dog Day today

Today, Thursday, July 29, is National Chili Dog Day, and guests at Gold Star restaurants can celebrate with a free cheese Coney with any dine-in, drive thru or carryout purchase of a regular-sized Pepsi product.

“Like your coney with or without onions?” stated a release from Gold Star. “Are you pro or anti-mustard? It doesn’t matter – Gold Star is ready to serve you a fresh, locally-sourced hot dog in between a warm, steamed bun topped with our signature small batch chili just the way you like it, piled high with Wisconsin shredded cheddar cheese.”