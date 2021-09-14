Fun on the farm: Learning Tree Farm’s Autumn Fest returns this weekend

On 85 acres of farmland, families can enjoy activities, food trucks, educational opportunities and more. In fact, this year’s activities include children’s games and crafts, activities like pumpkin chucking, pony rides, hay rides and live music. There will be plenty of petable animals on hand as well from goats and sheep to chickens and cattle.

Learning Tree Farm’s mission is to “engage people in hands-on, nature-based learning in a timeless farm setting.” Founded in 1973, the organization introduces children to environmental stewardship and inspires learners of all ages to cultivate a passion for nature.