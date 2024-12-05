GEM CITY FAMILY: 4 Dayton-area holiday things to do with the kids that are budget-friendly

Here are my Top 4 budget-friendly things to do this holiday season.

See Santa at Cabela’s

Want to take the kids to see the big guy but don’t want to pay mall-Santa photography prices? Head over to your local Cabela’s to see Santa for free. You will receive a free 5x7 and they always have extra activities for the kids to take home. They accept walk-ins but you can also reserve a spot online up to 7 days in advance. Santa is in stores now until Dec 24.

DIY kid’s workshops at stores

If you have a child like mine who loves to build things, you can’t miss out on the local hardware store kid workshops. Both Lowe’s and Home Depot provide free monthly workshops for kids where you get all the supplies needed to make a fun seasonal project. Catch Lowe’s next in store workshop 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14 to make a spinning snowflake or register for Home Depot’s Jan. 4 Piggy bank project and help your kids start the year off saving those dollars. You can register for both workshops online.

Christmas movies at the Plaza Theatre

Traditions do not have to cost a lot of money. Years ago we began taking our 8-year-old daughter to see “The Polar Express” at The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. The Plaza tickets are always $5 and its snacks are super affordable. It has a broad range of Holiday films this year from classics to newer releases. Make sure to check their website for current movies and showtimes. Added bonus: sometimes they make it “snow” from the ceiling during the movie.

Dayton Metro Library programs

We are avid library users and have discovered so much more than books at our local branches. This month we plan to attend many holiday programs. Holiday Crafternoon 4-5 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Trotwood Branch looks like great fun for my crafty kid. We also can’t wait to check out the Flying Reindeer Stem Challenge at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch from 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. No matter what your family is interested in, I’m positive the library has a free program for you. Check the website for a full list of your local branch events.

Making memories that last does not have to break your budget or your sanity this month. Whatever your plans are for the Holidays remember that nothing beats quality time spent with your children.

There are lots of free activities in the Miami Valley this season just waiting for you to enjoy.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@yahoo.com.