Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors.
“I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
The post has over 100 comments of customers wishing owner Kevin Hall the best of luck on his next endeavor and thanking him for years of great food.
“So sorry to hear this,” said Chelsea Emmons. “Your restaurant was the first local place we tried when we moved out here last year and we all loved it. Best of luck, and I hope that whatever comes next for you is even better.”
“Kevin, we are so sad to hear this,” said Joan Hamilton. “The diner has been our go to place so many Saturday mornings (and Friday nights too) for probably 30 years. Such great food and a chance to catch up with what’s going on in town. We appreciate all you have done for Germantown as well.”
“Thank you for all you have done for us and the football players,” said Kim Bromagen. “You were always willing to feed our kids and we appreciate you. Sending you prayers and the best in what you decide to do.”
The restaurant said in a separate post on their Facebook page they will host a Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 27.
For the latest information about KJ’s, located at 35 W. Center Street, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
