BreakingNews
Train derailments, chemical spills: Here’s what we learned investigating these hazards for nearly a decade
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Germantown restaurant to hold grand opening Saturday

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 18 minutes ago

A new restaurant has opened in the former space of KJ’s at 35 W. Center Street in Germantown.

Alleyway Cafe is owned and operated by a Germantown family consisting of Randy and Julie Stiver, Jeff and Debbie Stiver, Audra Stiver, Alexis Stiver, Ashley Noble and Heather Jarrett. The restaurant serves classic dishes including biscuits and gravy, hamburgers, sandwiches, fried chicken and more.

“Come in, enjoy the food and atmosphere, get to know our staff, and let us know how we are doing,” said the Alleyway Cafe team. “We are truly honored to be able to give back to the community that has given all of us so much. All of us were born and raised in Germantown and truly feel like our town is indeed the “Jewel of Twin Valley.””

ExploreGermantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 14. A grand opening is planned for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Guests can expect a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. a Touch-a-Truck event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., face painting and free balloons. Alleyway Cafe will also host a donation drive of peanut butter and jelly for Sonshine in a Bag, a local organization providing free meals to children.

According to a press release, the name of the restaurant was chosen to reflect the tradition and heritage of the city.

“The name of the restaurant, Alleyway Cafe, is in honor of the notable wagon wheel alley system, designed by Germantown’s founder, Philip Gunckel, in 1814, that the restaurant building sits on,” the release said. “Each block in the downtown Historical District is divided by this diagonal alley system, the hub of which was a central open space where horses and buggies could turn around and park.”

ExploreDayton-area food truck taking cotton candy to next level

For many years, the Alleyway Cafe building was home to Bud’s Market. In the early 1980s it was converted to a restaurant and has remained a restaurant ever since.

“When the Stiver family first considered purchasing the restaurant from its former owner, they jumped at the opportunity to be able to continue to provide a place where people could come together and enjoy a chance to dine with family and friends,” the release said. “The Stiver’s parents/grandparents, Dean and Jeanine Stiver, were frequent visitors to this building, so in a way, they are continuing that tradition.”

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

In Other News
1
WORTH THE DRIVE: National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s Sensory...
2
Old North Dayton restaurant to host Fat Tuesday buffet
3
Dayton-area food truck taking cotton candy to next level
4
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance launches Dayton Ballet artistic...
5
Dayton chef competes on vegan cooking show: ‘Being surrounded by...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top