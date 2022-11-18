Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall

A casual restaurant chain with gourmet burgers and brews has applied for a liquor license in the former location of Logan’s Roadhouse near the Dayton Mall.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Red Robin International Inc DBA Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews applied for a D5 permit on Nov. 16 for 2148 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
The space has sat empty since July 2020 after the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain closed its doors. The chain had been facing serious financial obstacles even before the coronavirus pandemic.
When the Logan’s Roadhouse opened in 2010, a spokeswoman for the chain said the restaurant seats 237 customers.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, founded in 1969, serves a variety of appetizers, salads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, other entrees, shakes and desserts.
“We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin,” the company says on its website.
The restaurant chain operates over 546 restaurants across the United States and in British Columbia, Canada, the website said. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews has two other locations in the Miami Valley: 6404 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2671 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Dayton.com has reached out to Red Robin and Miami Twp. for more details. As soon as we learn more, we will update this story.
About the Author