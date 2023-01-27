Grant program to support arts and cultural projects in 2023-24

The MCACD is providing $300,000 for the 2023 grant cycle, which will support projects happening between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. The program is open to Montgomery County nonprofits, schools, colleges, universities, municipalities, government agencies, and grassroots organizations partnering with a fiscal agent. Details will be posted to cultureworks.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

To apply for a Special Projects Grant:

Applicants are encouraged to attend a free, virtual grant info session Wednesday, Feb. 8 at noon. Details and a link to register will be posted at cultureworks.org.

All organizations must submit an online Intent to Apply form by Friday, March 3 indicating the proposed activities, the amount requested, and their nonprofit status. The form will be available at cultureworks.org starting Feb. 8. Culture Works and the MCACD will review all Intent to Apply forms for eligibility.

In March, eligible organizations will receive an invitation to complete the online grant application. The deadline for submission will be Wednesday, April 26.

An independent panel of arts administrators, artists, and other community leaders will review applications and evaluate each proposed project’s artistic quality and community impact, as well as the administrative capability of the applicant organization. Funding decisions will be made during a virtual public panel meeting in late June.

Full eligibility requirements, guidelines, and the intent to apply form for the Special Projects Grant program will be shared via the Culture Works website at cultureworks.org/apply-for-funding/#special-projects.

For more information about grant opportunities available through Culture Works, visit cultureworks.org or contact Karen Maner, Director of Grantmaking, at kmaner@cultureworks.org.