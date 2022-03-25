Great Ohio Toy Show returns to Xenia this weekend

“You’ve got so many horrible things happening in the world. This is one day you can come with your family, remember your past, remember things that make you happy, and it’s right here in Greene County,” Eldridge said.

The toy show also runs fundraisers for the Xenia High School band boosters, and superhero and G.I. Joe reenacting groups will be raising money for K9s for Warriors, which provides service dogs to veterans.

“It’s a walk down memory lane and an opportunity for parents to share their love of toys and good family memories with their children, and create something new for families to share together,” Eldridge said. “It’s something they can engage in and put their hands on, not a phone or computer screen. It’s bringing back the age of play.

Located at 120 Fairground Road in Xenia, the event is $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. Parking is free, and food trucks will be available.