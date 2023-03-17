Grow into the spring spirit with these 6 Dayton-area garden centers

Flowers are starting to pop up across the Miami Valley as the first day of spring is quickly coming up. Monday, March 20 officially marks the beginning on the season, but several Dayton-area garden centers are ready for guests to flock in for spring flowers, shrubs and trees.
Check out these six garden centers to get in the spring spirit.
1. Berns Garden Center
Berns Garden Center has two locations, one at 3776 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek and another at 825 Greentree Road in Middletown. Berns has served the Dayton area from nearly seven decades. It is family-owned and operated and open year-round, and Berns also offers landscaping services. The garden center is currently accepting online pre-orders for their spring collection of shrubs, perennials and locally-grown annuals, with pickup available April 27 through May 14.
Both locations of Berns Garden Center are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information by visiting https://bernsgardencenter.com/.
2. North Dayton Garden Center
Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson
The 10-acre garden center and nursery located at 1309 Brandt Pike in Dayton offers over a million plants every year and has a large selection of homegrown annuals, vegetables, perennials, shrubs, trees and house plants. The garden center has been family-owned and operated for 60 years, and the center offers several coupons to save you money on plants and gardening supplies on its website.
The North Dayton Garden Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. You can find more information by visiting https://northdaytongarden.com/.
3. Grandma’s Gardens
Another family-owned and operated garden center with a long history is Grandma’s Gardens in Waynesville. Located at 8107 N. State Route 48, the garden center sells annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees alongside art, décor and gifts at the Grandma’s Gardens gift shop. Year-round, the garden center hosts several events including a goat pen, a fishing hole, a pumpkin patch in the fall and workshops. The garden’s spring open house will go through March 19, featuring local craft vendors, activities for kids, workshops and desserts. Visitors can save 20 percent on almost everything at the center during the spring open house.
Grandma’s Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can find more information by visiting https://grandmasgardens.net/.
4. Knollwood Garden Center
Credit: Lisa Powell
For nearly a century, Knollwood Garden Center at 3766 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek has provided the Dayton area with seasonal plants, seeds, soil, and gardening accessories and supplies. The garden center is known for its hanging baskets and selection of houseplants, and its staff offers gardening tips year-round on its monthly blog. Knollwood also has a landscaping service with decades of experience on staff.
Knollwood Garden Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information by visiting https://www.knollwoodgardens.com/.
5. Siebenthaler’s
Credit: Jim Witmer
Siebenthaler’s is the oldest garden center on the list with over 150 years of experience and service to the Dayton community. The Centerville garden center, located at 6000 Far Hills Ave., is open year-round and the Beavercreek garden center at 2074 Beaver Valley Road is opening March 20 for the season. Siebenthaler’s landscaping and maintenance services offers a veteran design team and decades of combined experience in walkways, walls, patios and more.
Siebenthaler’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. You can find more information by visiting https://www.siebenthaler.com/.
6. Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Gardening Center
Stockslager’s, located at 14037 Dayton Eaton Pike in New Lebanon, has been around for six and a half decades and is one of the largest family-owned greenhouse operations in the Miami Valley. The greenhouse and garden center sells garden accessories, including pottery and ceramics, and novelty gifts alongside its variety of flowers and plants. Stockslager’s is celebrating the coming of spring with pansies on sale by the pack.
Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Gardening Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of March. April hours are extended to weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information by visiting https://stockslagers.com/.
