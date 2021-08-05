Growing Dayton candle company glowing about its grand reopening Friday

As a self-described Jack of all trades, Lloyd has experience in many arenas including teaching, marketing and branding, photography, community outreach and more. It was during a challenging chapter in 2019 when the New Jersey native turned to candle making and found some solace.

1880 Candle Co. is inviting customers to explore its studio and boutique space inside the Front Street gallery building this Friday, Aug. 6. Credit: Staff Credit: Staff

“I’m very transparent, very vulnerable,” Lloyd said.

More than a candle shop, 1880 Candle Co. hosts workshops, mediation candle making sessions, private parties, “candle making and mimosas” and more. The high-level boutique is spacious and bright, and is meant to give customers a customizable experience that gives heightened meaning to the candle.

Lloyd said the business is currently in phase one, meaning customers choose their own candle vessel from a wide assortment in the boutique — or they can even bring their own— and ingredients, then the company will pour the wax and create the candle. In the near future, though, the hope is to have quick-cooling technology so customers can craft their candle from start to finish in one visit.

Though 1880 Candle Co.’s central focus is on experience customization, the business is also built around wellness, community outreach and supporting women.

As a friend to domestic abuse survivors and as a domestic abuse survivor herself, Lloyd said she feels a strong connection to women, children and supporting organizations that lift up families.

Since its inception, 1880 Candle Co. has donated over $10,000 to local organizations that support female-related causes like YWCA Dayton. When the business partners with an organization, Lloyd will often create a custom candle inspired by the organization and do a limited-run of that candle, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the organization.

“Once we do that candle, you’ll never see it again,” Lloyd said.

1880 Candle Co.’s products, hours and special events and workshops can all be found on its website at 1880candleco.com.

“I feel like there are very few cities in the country where you could (start a small business) with such ease,” Lloyd said. “We have a very strong community and mostly everybody works together and supports one another. So, you know, on that side of things, I feel like there’s no better place to do it.”