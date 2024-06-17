Guide to Southwest Ohio’s 2024 county fairs

The Southwest Ohio has lots of fairs to attend; there are an estimated 2,000 each summer throughout the U.S. Below is a look at those offered in this region.

When: June 27-30

Location: 7801 Anthony Wayne Ave., Cincinnati

Price: $10 per ticket

Description: The Hamilton County Fair will be returning to Cincinnati this summer. There will be a number of activities at the event, including food stands, competitions, rides and more.

When: July 6-13

Location: 958 W. Main St, Wilmington

Price: $10 per ticket. $30 for a season pass

Description: The Clinton County Fair will offer activities such as tractor pulls, a rodeo, harness racing, KOI drag racing and a demolition derby.

When: July 7-13

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Price: $10 per ticket, those younger than 6-years-old get in free with paid adult

Description: The Montgomery County Fair is celebrating its 172nd anniversary this year. The fair will feature carnival rides, games, rodeos and fair food.

When: July 15-20

Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Price: $12 per ticket Monday through Thursday, $15 per ticket Friday and Saturday. Week long passes are $35. Children 2-years-old and younger get in free

Description: The Warren County Fair will offer bull riding, horse racing, a monster truck show, pageants, carnival rides and games, live music and more.

When: July 19-26

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

Price: $8 per ticket. Membership tickets are $30. Children 5-years-old and younger are free

Description: The Clark County Fair will offer carnival rides, scooter rentals, livestock judging and more.

When: July 21-27

Location: 1715 Fairgrounds Ave., Hamilton

Price: $10 per ticket. $5 for Children ages 6-12. $40 for a membership ticket

Description: The Butler County Fair will offer a rodeo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, vendors, food stalls and more.

When: July 21-27

Location: 655 S. Highland St., Sydney

Price: $10 per ticket. $30 for season passes

Description: The Shelby County Fair will be offering a number of different activities. These include 4H projects, KOI drag racing, a petting zoo, and live shows.

When: July 27- August 3

Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Price: $7 for general admission. A weekly pass is available for $30 or $25 for Preble County residents. Children under 8-years-old get in free

Description: The Preble County Fair will offer a number of activities for 2024. These include tractor pulls, straw stacking, a bus and combine derby, rodeos and demolition derbies.

When: July 28- Aug. 3

Location: 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta

Price: $8 per ticket. $35 for a season pass

Description: The Auglaize County Fair will have its first concert this year. Aug. 3, Conner Smith will be playing at the grandstand. There will also be rides, food, racing, shows, 4H projects and more.

When: July 28-Aug. 3

Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Price: $8 for a one-day ticket, $15 for a two-day ticket. Weekly and membership options are available

Description: The Greene County Fair will feature laser tag, Patriot Games Mobile, a firefighter show and more. There will also be special events each day. Livestock judge Ryan Rash will be brought in to judge cattle, hogs, goats and sheep July 29-31.

When: Aug. 2-9

Location: 384 Park Ave.,

Price: $8 per ticket. All week passes are $30. Children younger than 2 are free

Description: The Champaign County Fair is returning with tractor pulling, a demolition derby, carnival rides and more.

When: Aug. 9-15

Location: 650 N. Country Road, Troy

Price: $6 per ticket. Season tickets are available for $30. Children younger than 9 get in free

When: Aug. 16-24

Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Price: $7 per ticket, $25 for a nine day pass. Children age 11 or younger get in free with a paying adult

Description: The Darke County Fair returns for 2024 will food stalls, carnival rides, a demolition derby, horse races and more.

