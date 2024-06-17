Guide to Southwest Ohio’s 2024 county fairs

For many across Ohio, summertime means time spent at county fairs, in the outdoors, enjoying a variety of food, rides, rodeos, derbies and more.
At the heart of most county fairs is the celebration of animals and agriculture, with many local youth exhibiting animals they have raised, art they have created, plants they have raised and entertainment they have prepared throughout the year. For many county fairs, the musical entertainment will draw crowds to the grandstands.
The Southwest Ohio has lots of fairs to attend; there are an estimated 2,000 each summer throughout the U.S. Below is a look at those offered in this region.
🎪Hamilton County Fair
When: June 27-30
Location: 7801 Anthony Wayne Ave., Cincinnati
Price: $10 per ticket
Description: The Hamilton County Fair will be returning to Cincinnati this summer. There will be a number of activities at the event, including food stands, competitions, rides and more.
🎪Clinton County Fair
When: July 6-13
Location: 958 W. Main St, Wilmington
Price: $10 per ticket. $30 for a season pass
Description: The Clinton County Fair will offer activities such as tractor pulls, a rodeo, harness racing, KOI drag racing and a demolition derby.
🎪Montgomery County Fair
When: July 7-13
Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Price: $10 per ticket, those younger than 6-years-old get in free with paid adult
Description: The Montgomery County Fair is celebrating its 172nd anniversary this year. The fair will feature carnival rides, games, rodeos and fair food.
🎪Warren County Fair
When: July 15-20
Location: 655 N. Broadway St., Lebanon
Price: $12 per ticket Monday through Thursday, $15 per ticket Friday and Saturday. Week long passes are $35. Children 2-years-old and younger get in free
Description: The Warren County Fair will offer bull riding, horse racing, a monster truck show, pageants, carnival rides and games, live music and more.
🎪Clark County Fair
When: July 19-26
Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield
Price: $8 per ticket. Membership tickets are $30. Children 5-years-old and younger are free
Description: The Clark County Fair will offer carnival rides, scooter rentals, livestock judging and more.
🎪Butler County Fair
When: July 21-27
Location: 1715 Fairgrounds Ave., Hamilton
Price: $10 per ticket. $5 for Children ages 6-12. $40 for a membership ticket
Description: The Butler County Fair will offer a rodeo, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, vendors, food stalls and more.
🎪Shelby County Fair
When: July 21-27
Location: 655 S. Highland St., Sydney
Price: $10 per ticket. $30 for season passes
Description: The Shelby County Fair will be offering a number of different activities. These include 4H projects, KOI drag racing, a petting zoo, and live shows.
🎪Preble County Fair
When: July 27- August 3
Location: 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton
Price: $7 for general admission. A weekly pass is available for $30 or $25 for Preble County residents. Children under 8-years-old get in free
Description: The Preble County Fair will offer a number of activities for 2024. These include tractor pulls, straw stacking, a bus and combine derby, rodeos and demolition derbies.
🎪Auglaize County Fair
When: July 28- Aug. 3
Location: 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta
Price: $8 per ticket. $35 for a season pass
Description: The Auglaize County Fair will have its first concert this year. Aug. 3, Conner Smith will be playing at the grandstand. There will also be rides, food, racing, shows, 4H projects and more.
🎪Greene County Fair
When: July 28-Aug. 3
Location: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia
Price: $8 for a one-day ticket, $15 for a two-day ticket. Weekly and membership options are available
Description: The Greene County Fair will feature laser tag, Patriot Games Mobile, a firefighter show and more. There will also be special events each day. Livestock judge Ryan Rash will be brought in to judge cattle, hogs, goats and sheep July 29-31.
🎪Champaign County Fair
When: Aug. 2-9
Location: 384 Park Ave.,
Price: $8 per ticket. All week passes are $30. Children younger than 2 are free
Description: The Champaign County Fair is returning with tractor pulling, a demolition derby, carnival rides and more.
🎪Miami County Fair
When: Aug. 9-15
Location: 650 N. Country Road, Troy
Price: $6 per ticket. Season tickets are available for $30. Children younger than 9 get in free
🎪Darke County Fair
When: Aug. 16-24
Location: 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
Price: $7 per ticket, $25 for a nine day pass. Children age 11 or younger get in free with a paying adult
Description: The Darke County Fair returns for 2024 will food stalls, carnival rides, a demolition derby, horse races and more.
