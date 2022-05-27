dayton-daily-news logo
Gyro restaurant in Sugarcreek Twp. to close this weekend

Gyro Delight is closing at 6008 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza in Sugarcreek Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
20 minutes ago
Gyro Delight to offer 50 percent off today and Saturday.

A gyro restaurant that has been in business for six years on Wilmington Pike is closing this weekend after its lease expired.

Gyro Delight, located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza in Sugarcreek Twp. is offering 50 percent off original gyros, chicken gyros, Greek salad, dolmades platters, falafel sandwiches and all sides and appetizers. Kabob and shawarma sandwiches are 25 percent off.

Muhanad Khaled, the owner of Gyro Delight, said the restaurant will close its doors Sunday.

He said he hopes he will find a new location to reopen.

The lease for the 3,000-square-foot restaurant expired at the end of October 2021 but he was allowed to remain in the building for several more months, Khaled said.

Explore‘It’s just time’: Oregon District restaurant for sale after 19 years

He said he is very sad to close his doors because he has become close to his customers and employees over the years.

Gyro Delight is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit Gyro Delight’s Facebook page.

