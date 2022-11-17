Ha Ha Pizza looking for local artists to help ‘liven up the dining room’

“Outside of that, we are giving the artist freedom to be creative and express their own style in the piece,” McDonald said.

Artists can submit entries now through Saturday, Dec. 3 via the restaurant’s Facebook page (@hahapizzays) or email at hahapizzays@yahoo.com.

McDonald said they enjoy supporting local and used Randsome Phelps of RLP Painting Services to freshen up the dining room.

“We are really excited to get the community involved on this project,” she said. “The dining room has been yellow for several decades and we are excited to enter this new look with (the) community helping every step of the way.”

Since taking ownership, the McDonalds have been able to expand their hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. During lunchtime, they offer a special that includes a slice of pizza, salad and a drink. The restaurant now offers a variety of unique subs and specialty pizzas as well as slices and appetizers.

Ha Ha Pizza is now offering delivery and hope to add DoorDash in the next month. McDonald said they will also hold a contest for one lucky customer to win free pizza for a year starting Dec. 1. Customers can be entered to win when they order a pizza.