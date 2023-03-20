Hair salon to open in former downtown Dayton coffee shop

“I’ve been renting my own suite for the past four years but deciding to take on managing and holding 11 other stylists’ hands under me was really scary,” Lozan said. “But I’m excited.”

Lozan said she has always had an interest in the beauty industry. At first she started doing makeup, but realized she enjoyed doing hair much more, she explained. She said over the past couple of years, she has been focusing on extensions. Lozan is a 2016 Regency Beauty Institute graduate.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Aura Beauty Collective, located at 438 Wayne Ave., offers a variety of hair services including lived-in color, blonding, extensions, cuts and curly cuts.

In the future, Lozan hopes to offer rooms to estheticians, permanent makeup artists and nail techs to expand the services offered.

She said she is excited to open a salon in downtown Dayton.

“There’s nothing like the Dayton community,” Lozan said.

A grand opening for the salon will be held Saturday, April 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring giveaways, small bites, drinks and five local vendors. For more information about Aura Beauty Collective, visit the salon’s Facebook page.

Reza’s closed its Dayton location in August 2022 because the cafe was no longer sustainable. The coffee shop continues to operate at 1474 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.