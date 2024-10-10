Halloween-themed bar crawl in Dayton’s Water Street District has 6 stops

Dayton’s Water Street District is once again hosting its Boo and Brew Halloween-themed bar crawl with stops at area restaurants, bars and breweries.

The bar crawl is 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25 with participants starting at the Local Cantina, located at 503 E. First St., to pickup a koozie and a Water Street District Pint Path Passport.

Other stops on the bar crawl include:

  • Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.
  • The Southern Belle Tavern, 134 N. Patterson Blvd.
  • Dayton Barrel Works, 318 E. Second St.
  • Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.
  • Warped Wing, 26 Wyandot St.

As participants visit each establishment, they should take a photo and tag @waterstreetdayton on their Instagram or Facebook story.

Once passports are completed by receiving a stamp after making a purchase at each establishment, they can be returned to the Local Cantina. This is where participants will receive a 2024 Boo and Brew t-shirt.

This is the Water Street District’s second annual Boo and Brew event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

