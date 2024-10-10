Halloween-themed bar crawl in Dayton’s Water Street District has 6 stops

Credit: Alfredo Peters Credit: Alfredo Peters

Other stops on the bar crawl include:

Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.

The Southern Belle Tavern, 134 N. Patterson Blvd.

Dayton Barrel Works, 318 E. Second St.

Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.

Warped Wing, 26 Wyandot St.

As participants visit each establishment, they should take a photo and tag @waterstreetdayton on their Instagram or Facebook story.

Once passports are completed by receiving a stamp after making a purchase at each establishment, they can be returned to the Local Cantina. This is where participants will receive a 2024 Boo and Brew t-shirt.

This is the Water Street District’s second annual Boo and Brew event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.