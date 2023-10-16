‘He had a big heart’: Dayton musician remembered for amazing artistry

Dayton’s music scene mourns the loss of bluegrass musician Brian Spirk, who passed away Oct. 5 due to a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 49.

Spirk was active locally since the 1990s when he played guitar in Gulliver’s Traveling Medicine Show. The jam band won the Dayton Band Playoffs at Canal Street Tavern in 1996, defeating the Krusty Watch Guys and Life in the Circus in the finals.

For the past decade, Spirk was a member of local newgrass group the Repeating Arms. He played mandolin on the band’s albums “Blackberry Winter” (2013) and “Higher Than Lonesome” (2021), and the EP, “Hilltops & Highways,” a 2015 collaboration with roots rockers the New Old-Fashioned.

“Brian was a great teacher,” says Harold Hensley, lead singer and guitarist of the Repeating Arms. “He always had a way of letting me know, as a songwriter, where he could take certain arrangements of our songs. He had a big heart and loved to get his vibe out on stage. You could feel his energy. He was a great guy to play with and always had a big smile on his face.”

Hensley also fondly remembers the nickname given to Spirk by his Repeating Arms bandmates.

“Max Nunery called Brian the Stage Daddy because he would always keep us in line,” says Hensley. “He would not let us get too crazy.”

Spirk also performed locally with acts such as Sawgrass, the Great Northern String Band, Nasty Bingo and the Tim Pritchard Revelry. He participated in Such a Night, the Dayton-based tribute to the Band’s concert film, “The Last Waltz,” and was also one of the lead vocalists in This Must Be the Party, a local all-star tribute to the Talking Heads first presented in 2017. The event was most recently presented at The Brightside in April 2023 at a fundraiser for the Seedling Foundation, which supports Stivers School for the Arts.

“Brian Sprik has been integral to the Dayton music scene for decades,” adds Libby Ballengee, music booker at The Brightside. “I first saw him perform in the ‘90s, playing lead guitar in Gulliver’s Traveling Medicine Show. What a fantastic band! Later, he shifted from guitar to mandolin, developing a deep affection for bluegrass music. The mandolin became his signature instrument. He got to show off those skills in special projects like The Last Waltz, the beloved local tribute to the Band. He also cherished opportunities to sit in and play mandolin with the Dayton Philharmonic.”

In addition to being impressed with Spirk’s gifts as a performer and showman, particularly in the aforementioned Talking Heads tribute concert, Ballengee feels his legacy will also be defined by the warmth of his personality.

“His influence as both a performer and teacher has rippled through this community in countless ways,” says Ballengee. “More than that, Brian brought a great attitude to any project he was involved with. He had that ‘Sprik Sparkle’ with his charming smile, sense of humor and constant kindness. You just felt at ease around him. He was a true friend to so many, and that is what has so many hearts aching right now.”

Hensley agrees.

“It’s such a super horrible loss,” he says. “It’s a very sad situation.”

Spirk was born Oct. 7, 1973. His obituary notes he was “a loving husband and father above all. He was also an extremely talented musician, and a friend to everyone he met. He was a young and vibrant spirit that will be sorely missed by many.”

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Zita Spirk and Betty Kendig. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Powell, children, Olivia Spirk, Adrienne Powell, Michael Powell and Matthew Powell, his parents, Jean and Steve Spirk, sister, Amy (Phil) Klimowicz, and brothers, Bob (Mandy) Spirk and Tony (Alison) Spirk, and his loyal pup, Slider. He also leaves behind multiple extended family members.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. in St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., on Monday, Oct. 23. Spirk’s family will receive visitors from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please visit www.arborday.org and donate toward reforestation.