Heart Mercantile opens, expands in new Oregon District location

Heart Mercantile is currently in the soft opening stage at its new location.

Gilcher said they are taking this week to make sure all of their equipment is up and running smoothly. They are also perfecting their sales floor and finishing up some projects.

These are the owners of Heart Mercantile, a boutique specialty gift shop in the Oregon District, from left to right: Kait Gilcher, Brittany Smith and Carly Short.

Heart Mercantile was originally opened in 2015 by Brittany Smith. It is now co-owned by Smith, Gilcher and Carly Short.

Gilcher previously described Heart Mercantile as a Dayton and Ohio-centric gift shop.

“We’ve got some funny merchandise that’s maybe a little more on the edgy side, but very community oriented,” she previously said.

Heart Mercantile is planning to have a grand opening “party” next weekend with snacks, drinks and pop-up venders in front of their new store.

“We’d love everyone to stop in and see the space and hang out to enjoy the District’s DORA experience,” Gilcher said.

Heart Mercantile is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Starting Friday, May 13, the store will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

To learn more about Heart Mercantile, visit www.heartmercantile.com or visit the shop’s Facebook page.

