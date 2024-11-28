Help sought for those who are hungry, homeless in Dayton

St. Vincent de Paul is a Christian organization that shelters an average of 500 men, women, and children each night by focusing on shelter, food, and clothing.

“We want everyone who comes to us — regardless of their background, circumstances, or choices — to know they are not alone, they have dignity, and they are loved,” said Jackie Scott, assistant director of mission advancement. “While many aspects of shelter services have evolved and changed over the years, one thing that remains constant is the dedication and commitment of St. Vincent de Paul Society to people in need in the Dayton community.”

Scott said her organization is extremely grateful for the support of a caring community, which makes this work possible — through financial donors, supporters who give personal items, and thousands of volunteers who give of their time each year.” It is amazing to see the good that can be done when we come together to love our neighbors!” she said.

Here’s what they need:

Hairbrushes/combs

Baby wipes

Shampoo

Body wash

Toothpaste

Deodorant (men and women)

Towels

Washcloths

Hats/gloves/scarves for Men

Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter for Women and Families, 120 West Apple St., on the edge of downtown Dayton. Call 937-222-5555 for more information.

Food items needed

Canned Fruit

Cereal

Kid lunch snacks

Corn Bread mix

Ranch Dressing

Sugar

Crackers

Gravy

Take food donations to the Central Kitchen from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1133 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton.

Other ways to help

Volunteers are needed to help serve and prepare meals during the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is availability throughout the day and evening in November and December. Call the volunteer office for more information at 937-222-5555, ext. 125 or email Sam at swhittington@stvincentdayton.org.

Monetary donations are always appreciated. A gift of $38 provides shelter, food, and clothing for one person for one night: stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

