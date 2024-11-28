Help sought for those who are hungry, homeless in Dayton

Happy Thanksgiving! What better way to show appreciation for what we have than by reaching out to help others who are less fortunate?
For more than 75 years through its neighborhood ministries, St. Vincent de Paul Society in Dayton has been working with those who experience poverty and homelessness. Nearly 40 of those years have included emergency shelter ministries to Dayton neighbors who have nowhere else to go.
St. Vincent de Paul is a Christian organization that shelters an average of 500 men, women, and children each night by focusing on shelter, food, and clothing.
“We want everyone who comes to us — regardless of their background, circumstances, or choices — to know they are not alone, they have dignity, and they are loved,” said Jackie Scott, assistant director of mission advancement. “While many aspects of shelter services have evolved and changed over the years, one thing that remains constant is the dedication and commitment of St. Vincent de Paul Society to people in need in the Dayton community.”
Scott said her organization is extremely grateful for the support of a caring community, which makes this work possible — through financial donors, supporters who give personal items, and thousands of volunteers who give of their time each year.” It is amazing to see the good that can be done when we come together to love our neighbors!” she said.
Here’s what they need:
- Hairbrushes/combs
- Baby wipes
- Shampoo
- Body wash
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant (men and women)
- Towels
- Washcloths
- Hats/gloves/scarves for Men
Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter for Women and Families, 120 West Apple St., on the edge of downtown Dayton. Call 937-222-5555 for more information.
Food items needed
- Canned Fruit
- Cereal
- Kid lunch snacks
- Corn Bread mix
- Ranch Dressing
- Sugar
- Crackers
- Gravy
Take food donations to the Central Kitchen from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1133 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton.
Other ways to help
- Volunteers are needed to help serve and prepare meals during the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is availability throughout the day and evening in November and December. Call the volunteer office for more information at 937-222-5555, ext. 125 or email Sam at swhittington@stvincentdayton.org.
- Monetary donations are always appreciated. A gift of $38 provides shelter, food, and clothing for one person for one night: stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
