Hole In The Wall adds High Stakes food cart on Fridays and Saturdays

“I thought that was going to be the whole thing,” Ebert said. “2020 was my peak of it and then now in 2023 is the actual food cart that’s official.”

Ebert’s first night serving at Hole In The Wall was Nov. 24. He started out by serving authentic cheesesteaks featuring onions, peppers and Cheez Whiz.

During the bar’s New Year’s Eve event on Sunday, High Stakes will be serving sliders with plans to transition to classic burgers for the month of January, Ebert said. He hopes to feature a different special monthly.

Ebert’s love for cooking started at 10 years old. He recalled dinner being a family affair filled with laughs and good times. He knew home cooked food made people feel good and he wanted to do just that.

In his teens, Ebert said he was in and out of homelessness and addicted to the party lifestyle. He took it upon himself to keep learning at various kitchen jobs and didn’t realize that it could be a career path until he was in his early 20s.

When he’s not working at High Stakes, Ebert can be found cooking at Blind Bob’s.

“Honestly, I think the cool part of working in Dayton is that basically we’re all friends with each other,” Ebert said.

He enjoys brainstorming with other local entrepreneurs and supporting their establishments.

The most rewarding part of this new adventure is seeing the reaction from the local community, Ebert said. Most kitchens around the area close by 11 p.m. High Stakes offers a new late-night option that customers are excited to see.

High Stakes operates from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights on the back patio of Hole In The Wall, located at 423 E. Fifth St. For more information, visit instagram.com/holeinthewalldyt and facebook.com/holeinthewalldayton.