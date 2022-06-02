Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

Zombie Dogz is now located in the casino’s new outdoor space, Sunset Patio Bar. Guests can enter through the racing entrance to enjoy a Zombie dog, a drink and even karaoke. The menu features Zombie Dogz staples such as The Waking Dead, Killer Gauge, Juan of the Dead and Victim 13. Woffindale said they are planning to start rotating and featuring some specials that the food truck previously offered.

Woffindale said Hollywood Gaming team members are staying true to VanArtsdalen’s genius and following his recipes exactly. She added that he has been very involved in the transition.

Hollywood Gaming is focusing on letting people know where Zombie Dogz is and that the food truck is available for private events. Beyond that, Woffindale said they will see where it takes them.

“We are part of a much larger corporation, but we have woven ourselves into Dayton and we operate with such a sense of community here. We work with local vendors and constantly look for partnerships where it helps both businesses,” Woffindale said. “This is our home; this is our team’s home, and we are proud to be here in Dayton. We want our community and the businesses in it to succeed. We are happy to have Zombie Dogz still in Dayton, where it can be enjoyed by the same people who gave it it’s start.”

In May 2020, Zombie Dogz closed its brick-and-mortar location on Brown Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2021, the food truck ended its season early due to circumstances they could not discuss at that time, according to a post on the food truck’s former Facebook page.

Zombie Dogz is open 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. If you are interested in booking the food truck for a private event, email zombiedogzdayton@gmail.com.

