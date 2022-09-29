Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Gray said all employees at the Far Hills store were offered positions at their other locations.

A sign posted at the restaurant says, “Thank you for your patronage over the years.”

Gray confirmed they do not have plans to close any of their 12 other Dayton area locations.

Hot Head Burritos is actively looking for someone to sublease the space on Far Hills.

