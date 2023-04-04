Huber Heights bike shop to bless bike riders, raffle bike for youth mentor program

The second annual Blessing of the Bikes will usher in the riding season for Mike’s Cycle and Skate on Saturday, April 15.
The bike shop’s owner, Mike Bisig, is an ordained minister and will be performing a nondenominational blessing for safe bike riding in the warmer months ahead. Riders can join together from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the newly remodeled Mike’s Cycle and Skate in Huber Heights, located at 4782 Fishburg Road, for the blessing and free bicycle and helmet safety checks conducted by staff.
“It’s springtime and we’re excited to celebrate the beginning of riding season with this fun annual event in Huber Heights,” Bisig said. “This is a great opportunity to bring all of your family and friends out for camaraderie and friendship as we promote safe cycling throughout the year.”
The blessing will also serve as a fundraiser for the shop’s newly founded non-profit mentor and community outreach program called We Are Bike Kids. The program serves underprivileged youth by paring them with a mentor who helps them “find success in life through the joy of riding a bicycle.”
A raffle will facilitate the fundraiser. One winner will go home with a DK Helio 24 bike. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each and can be purchased at the event.
“With every ticket purchased you’re sponsoring a kid to get active on a bike,” Bisig said. “It’s really a win for everyone!”
Following the raffle and blessing, BMX riders are invited to ride out together to Monita Field. A two-and-a-half mile family ride will roll out at the same time.
For more information on the event and Bike Kids, visit https://www.mikesbikepark.com/.
