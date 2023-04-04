Huber Heights bike shop to bless bike riders, raffle bike for youth mentor program

A raffle will facilitate the fundraiser. One winner will go home with a DK Helio 24 bike. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each and can be purchased at the event.

“With every ticket purchased you’re sponsoring a kid to get active on a bike,” Bisig said. “It’s really a win for everyone!”

Following the raffle and blessing, BMX riders are invited to ride out together to Monita Field. A two-and-a-half mile family ride will roll out at the same time.

For more information on the event and Bike Kids, visit https://www.mikesbikepark.com/.