Human Race to present farewell gala for retiring artistic director

The Human Race Theatre Company will present a farewell gala celebrating artistic director Kevin Moore’s retirement on Saturday, May 14 at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton.
Moore’s departure will come in June at the end of his 36th year leading Dayton’s premier professional theatre company. He was one of a handful of founding artists assembled to represent the Human Race, founded in 1986 by Suzy Bassani, Sara Exley and Caryl Philips. In fact, Moore was the very first employee, serving as executive director from 1986 to 2011. In 2010, Moore and Marsha Hanna were the first arts team to be given the Ohio Governor’s Award for Arts Administration. He was named producing artistic director following Hanna’s death in 2011.
The gala is entitled “Kevin Moore At the Heart of the Human Race: A Farewell Celebration.” VIP tickets including show, intimate pre-show dinner, drinks and parking are priced at $150. For VIP package info, contact Kappy Kilburn at 937-202-4661. General tickets are priced at $75 for orchestra seating and $25 for balcony seating. Purchase all tickets from Dayton Live Box Office at 937-228-3630 or online at humanracetheatre.org/heart
The gala performance will begin at 8 p.m. Festive attire is recommended.
Sinclair celebrates life of Professor Daniel Greene
Sinclair Community College will present A Celebration of Life for Professor Daniel Greene Tuesday, April 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton.
Greene, a Stebbins High School graduate who served as professor of music in vocal performance in Sinclair’s music department for 33 years, passed away Feb. 14 at the age of 58. He began his career at Sinclair in 1989 and taught applied vocal lessons, vocal diction and opera/musical theatre ensemble among other courses. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bowling Green State University. In addition to serving as music director for such Sinclair productions as “Children of Eden” and “The Secret Garden,” he appeared as Jim in “Big River.”
A live musical tribute will begin at 4:15 p.m., ending with a video celebrating Greene’s 33 years of service to Sinclair and Miami Valley music students.
Wright State Spring Dance Concert
Wright State University’s Spring Dance Concert will be presented April 21-24 in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Dayton.
Choreographic work from classical ballet to cutting edge contemporary dance include Teressa Wylie McWilliams’ “Exits,” Gina Gardner Walther’s “What My Bones Remember,” guest artist Kiki Lucas’ “Ricochet,” Erin Long-Robbins’ “Esprit,” and WSU alumna Elizabeth Ramsey’s “My Beloved.” There will also be guest works performed by the second companies of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and Dayton Ballet.
In addition, this will be Professor McWilliams’ final concert as a WSU faculty member. She is retiring at the end of this academic year.
Performances are Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. For tickets or more information, call the Box Office at 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp.
U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters to perform at Masonic Center
Dayton is one of 13 cities in seven states to host the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, slated to perform Monday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton.
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The group often performs throughout Washington, D.C. for the president, vice-president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.
All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public, but you will need a ticket to attend. Visit daytonmasoniccenter.org.
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati presents Black-themed double bill
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) presents two one-act, one-woman productions with the newly commissioned world premiere of Isaiah Reaves’ “I Shall Not Be Moved” followed by the return of Kathy Y. Wilson’s “Your Negro Tour Guide,” which has been revamped since it last appeared on ETC’s stage in 2010.
Rooted in the lived experience of Black women in America, these productions narrate powerful stories of the battle for equity and equality. Currently playing back-to-back through Saturday, May 7, “I Shall Not Be Moved” stars Samantha Russell as Betty Daniels and “Your Negro Tour Guide” stars Torie Wiggins as Tour Guide. Wiggins appeared last season in Human Race Theatre Company’s “The Revolutionists.”
Tickets start at $52 for adults and $28 for students. For tickets and a complete calendar of performances, visit ensemblecincinnati.org.
ETC is located at 1127 Vine St., Cincinnati.
