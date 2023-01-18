I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore

“The original tenant of the 1927 building storefront was Kalter’s Ice Cream — so it is fun to be returning to one of the building’s first uses,” Vonalt said.

I Heart Ice Cream plans to expand its menu to include coffee and tea to cater to guests on the go, Cortes said. She explained they will continue to serve rolled ice cream, milkshakes and bubble waffles.

I Heart Ice Cream launched in May 2021 via its mobile ice cream cart and expanded in Nov. 2021 to 2nd Street Market. In addition to operating its mobile cart for private and public events, the business will continue at 2nd Street Market Friday through Sunday.

“Our motto is Dayton, Ohio’s first rolled ice cream,” Cortes said.

Having a location in the heart of downtown will help them continue momentum as they plan to expand in the future, she added.

Cortes said she is looking forward to “experiencing a brick-and-mortar and seeing new faces downtown.”

Rabbit Hole Books is open daily noon to 7 p.m. I Heart Ice Cream plans to be open during the same hours.