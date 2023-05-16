I Heart Ice Cream to open location in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar district

“We had a pretty good feeling about it from the get go,” Cortes said. “It’s in an up and coming district. We’re really excited about it.”

I Heart Ice Cream will continue to serve rolled ice cream, milkshakes and bubble waffles. The owners have plans to host local artists, musicians or other types of events to support local, Cortes said.

“We’re looking forward to being able to share our passion of ice cream with people outside of the downtown Dayton area and we’re excited to grow as a family business and there’s no telling where we will go next because it’s happening so fast.”

I Heart Ice Cream launched in May 2021 via its mobile ice cream cart and expanded in Nov. 2021 to 2nd Street Market. In addition to operating its mobile cart for private and public events, the business will continue at 2nd Street Market Friday through Sunday.

For more information about I Heart Ice Cream, visit www.ihearticecream.org or the business’s Facebook or Instagram pages.