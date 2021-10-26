dayton-daily-news logo
Immerse yourself in Ethiopian culture and cuisine this weekend

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Dayton, located at 300 Maryland Ave., is hosting Culture Day on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
What to Know
By Sarah Franks
This weekend is a great opportunity to try something new.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Dayton, located at 300 Maryland Ave., is hosting Culture Day on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Culture Day will celebrate the taste and cultural diversity of Ethiopia.

Sofi Kinde, a member of the Culture Day fundraising committee, said the event raises much needed funds for the church. Kinde is also the owner of Nanyea Restaurant Coffee House & Bar, an authentic Ethiopian restaurant in Harrison Twp.

The event is free to attend, but there will be a cost for food and drink. All of Saturday’s proceeds will benefit church renovations.

Nanyea is not an official food vendor at the event. However, attendees can still look forward to enjoying Kinde’s recipes prepared on-site.

Culture Day will also include authentic Ethiopian arts and home goods as well as a number of traditional Ethiopian demonstrations, including a traditional coffee ceremony. Last year, the church partnered with Reza’s Downtown coffee shop for a smaller Culture Day that highlighted the culture and food of Ethiopia, the birthplace of coffee, the owners of both businesses said.

