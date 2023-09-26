Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ returns to Dayton in November

More than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s legendary artworks will be showcased within a three-dimensional environment in “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” The exhibit opens Nov. 11 and will continue through Jan. 7, 2024 at the Dayton Convention Center.

Featuring cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, the exhibit, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, includes such classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with the post-Impressionist icon through personal letters he wrote to his brother and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the Immersive Room, where his paintings dominate the space. In a news release, organizers said visitors will see detailing in his work “awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.”

“Seeing everything on this scale provides a unique perspective on how Van Gogh represented the power of nature and color in his paintings, and how he used art for healing,” said Fanny Curtat, art history consultant for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

Previously seen in Dayton last year, “Beyond Van Gogh” has achieved critical acclaim and sold-out audiences in over 60 markets across North and South America.

“We’re incredibly proud of this cutting-edge exhibition and the fact that audiences are responding so enthusiastically, with over 5 million tickets sold to date,” said Justin Paquin, president, Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 27.

HOW TO GO

What: “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience”

When: Nov. 11, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024; Tuesday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Final entry 1 hour before close.

Where: Dayton Convention Center, Hall A, 22 E. Fifth Street, Dayton

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (ages 5-15)

More info: vangoghdayton.com