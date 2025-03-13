Indie-folk band Wakelight finds light within loss

Katie Swift, who fronts the band alongside her husband, Josh, writes a lot about grief, much of it inspired by her brother’s 2017 murder. The first song she wrote after the tragic event has yet to be released, but she’s since penned myriad songs exploring those emotions — on the new EP, and on the forthcoming full-length record due sometime in the next year.

“It Takes (As Long as It Takes),” the first track off the EP, starts with a measure of drums — played by Brainiac’s Tyler Trent — before Josh’s melodic guitar riffs fill the space. Katie then sings: “This one goes out to those who’ve been left behind / for those of us on the other side,” offering a hand of solace to those who’ve gone through similar emotions.

“That song was kind of for my mom, for my family, for anyone who’s feeling like, Why am I still hurting?” Katie said. “It takes as long as it takes. It breaks as long as it breaks.”

Recorded at Dayton Sound Studios by Gary King, “It Takes (As Long as It Takes)” is the only track on the EP recorded in a studio setting. The other two tracks — “Sarry Babe” and “Questions” — were recorded by the Swifts in GarageBand in their Springboro home.

After Wakelight’s 2012 LP, “When Morning Comes,” Josh and Katie played a few shows as an acoustic duo before taking a hiatus from performing altogether. Their three kids were in diapers at the time, so they focused on family, while still playing music at home.

But now that their kids are teenagers, Wakelight has reformed after a years-long break and introduced drummer Ian Borg and bassist Richard White to the lineup. A key player is also in talks to join the band.

Wakelight’s direction has drifted from its strictly Americana/indie-folk origins and into genre-fluid territory, with “Questions” including a freestyle rap from one of Swift’s sons. Katie’s strong pop background also flourishes throughout all three of the new songs, too, never compromising lyrically or melodically.

“We’re always unclear about what our sound even is,” Josh said. “We’re always talking about it. What even are we?”

“We like a lot of different sounds and all types of music,” Katie added. “But we’re more about where the songs want to go, and we take them there.”

Regardless, it’s not the varied sounds on Wakelight’s latest record that tie everything together; it’s about the raw emotions, put to music.

The EP’s second track, “Sarry Babe” — a typo that eventually grew on the band — is about the disillusionment of grief, and grappling with the pain amidst tragedy.

“Whenever I go through stuff in my life, I think that my response has always been music,” Katie said. “Losing a sibling is like losing your childhood. A lot of those memories are childhood memories. I was able to write this really hard stuff, but there’s this melody, this music that made me get through it. These songs helped me be okay.”

“That’s like our name, Wakelight,” Josh said. “It’s to bring a little light.”

Wakelight’s new EP “As Long as It Takes” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

HOW TO GO

What: Wakelight

When: 5 p.m., March 16

Where: Vagabond Studio & Gallery, 130 Front St., Dayton

Cost: $20