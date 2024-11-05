‘It’s a place where families can find comfort’: Butterfly Room supports grieving families

The inspiration for the project came from the personal experiences of Sarah and Rob Chaney of West Milton. In November of 2021, as they awaited the arrival of their daughter, Georgia Rae, their joy turned to sorrow when they learned that Georgia had passed away in the womb just days before her due date.

In the initial days of mourning, the Chaney’s, along with their two young boys, tried to cherish every moment with their baby amidst the bittersweet backdrop of a bustling maternity ward.

In the days following, Sarah learned about a bereavement room at a Texas hospital designed to support parents facing similar heartbreak. Inspired by this vision, the Chaney’s began a campaign to bring a bereavement space for grieving parents to Southwest Ohio.

“The Butterfly Room is a testament to the love and legacy of our daughter, Georgia,” said Sarah Chaney. “It’s a place where families can find comfort and create cherished memories — away from the sounds of women laboring healthy babies and families celebrating.”

Jenny Lewis, system vice president of philanthropy at Premier Health and president and CEO of Miami Valley Hospital Foundation says the butterfly symbolizes beauty, new life, and the journey from one form to another. “Each time we see a butterfly, it reminds us of those we have lost and those we continue to hold close,” she said. “The Butterfly Room represents a compassionate space for families experiencing the unthinkable, offering them comfort and support in a deeply personal way.”

Inside the special room

Inside the Butterfly Room, families find more than just physical comforts; they discover a space where precious moments can be cherished, and memories can be forged. The room features a crib, an armoire filled with baby clothes and blankets, a baby bath, and comfortable seating, providing a home-like environment where families can embrace the fleeting time they have with their child. Additionally, it offers support resources, from educational materials to compassionate guidance.

“The Butterfly Room offers invaluable resources, empowering families to navigate their grief journey with strength and resilience,” said Melissa Merritt, system vice president of women’s services at Premier Health. “We’re grateful to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation for making this vision a reality that will support grieving parents and families in our community.”

“The opening of the Butterfly Room represents a profound step forward in how we support families experiencing the devastating loss of a child,” said Beth Hutter, vice president of the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to our community and generous donors whose support has made this space possible.”

Here’s what they can use:

New standard-sized crib bedding sheets

New infant and preemie-sized clothing

New baby blankets

Any items the family uses, such as the bedding, clothing and blankets, is given to them to keep after their stay.

For more information or to schedule a donation drop-off, contact the foundation office at 937-208-2700. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

