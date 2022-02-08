IT’S BACK: Dayton brewery’s annual Undie Run returns downtown

Dayton runners are being encouraged to embrace the cold and dress down to their skivvies to help raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Lock 27 Brewing, located at 1035 South Main Street, is hosting the 2nd Annual Cupid’s Undie Run on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The one-mile race is scheduled to kick-off at 2 p.m. and will start and end at the Brewpub. There’s no required attire, however, runners are encouraged to dress in silly, goofy outfits — or come in their undies as the name implies.
Registration is now open at my.cupids.org/cur/city/Dayton.
The first Cupid’s Undie Run took place in Dayton just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re so excited to be bringing the Cupid’s Undie Run back to Dayton again,” said LeAnna Galyk, director of marketing for Lock 27 Brewing. “We’re learning what our new normal is with COVID still lingering but we’ve been anxious to start bringing back events like this, especially ones that support such great causes. We hope to have the same kind of turnout, community support, and crazy outfits that we saw in 2020!”
Registration fee for the run is $45 per individual, according to a release, and teams can be created so friends can run and fundraise together. As individuals or teams gather fundraising donations above the registration fee amount, they’ll receive prizes such as apparel, merchandise or an open bar during the event.
Lock 27 will also donate $1 to the Children’s Tumor Foundation for every beer purchased during the event.
Cupid’s Undie Run was established in 2010 in Washington D.C. to benefit CTF, the world’s leader in Neurofibromatosis research. The national non-profit has raised over $21,700,000, with 100 percent of net proceeds funding research, according to a release.
“There is also an option to register, fundraise, and run remotely on the same day of the event. If a runner chooses the remote option, all fees and funds raised will still be donated straight to the cause and appropriate prizes will still be rewarded,” stated the release.
About the Author