‘It’s just time’: Oregon District restaurant for sale after 19 years

The 9,718 square-foot restaurant that sits on about 0.2 acres is for sale for $3.3 million. This includes the sale of the business, building, land, furniture, fixtures, equipment and a D5 liquor license with Sunday sales, according to the listing on LoopNet.

Thai 9 seats over 300 guests with an outdoor two-story patio.

Strong described the building and the business as a packaged deal.

“We would preferably like them to keep it as Thai 9 and keep all the employees as well, Strong said.

Kelly Gray, the senior vice president of sales and leasing at Equity, said the business has been for sale for about two weeks. She said there has been interest in the restaurant, but she does not have any offers.

Thai 9 offers authentic Thai cuisine, traditional sushi, sashimi and an extensive wine, craft beer and spirits list.

For almost two decades, the restaurant has remained a standard of quality dining in Dayton, in large part because of Nongyaw.

Strong described his wife as the heart of Thai 9.

“It’s her recipes. It’s her passion,” he said.

Last year, Thai 9 earned several first-place finishes in our Best of Dayton contest including Best Asian Food, Best Sushi and Best Thai Food. It also earned second place in Best Restaurant in the Oregon District.

Strong said deciding to retire was a hard decision for him and his wife because their employees and customers are like family.

“We want to thank everyone for the many years of patronage and hopefully it will stay the same and they will be able to get the same service and quality of food,” Strong said.

Strong is also the owner of Canal Street Arcade and Deli, located at 308 E. First Street in Dayton. He said he does not have plans to sell that business.

