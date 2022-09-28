It’s showtime! Halloween Movie Series kicks off Saturday at Dayton Convention Center

The Dayton Convention Center is hosting its first annual Halloween Movie Series beginning Saturday, Oct. 1.
Ticketholders will be able to see Halloween-themed movies throughout the month including “Beetlejuice,” “Nightmare on Elm St.” and “Friday the 13th.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
The Dayton Convention Centers says there will be trivia, prizes, tricks and treats.
The series begins Saturday with “Monster House” at 11 a.m., “Ghostbusters” (1984) at 3 p.m. and “Scream” (original) at 7 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonconventioncenter.com/tickets.
Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.
