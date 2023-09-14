It’s time! Dayton chef opens new restaurant in Oregon District

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
22 minutes ago
Dane Shipp is opening the doors to his first brick-and-mortar restaurant this weekend in the Oregon District after doing pop-ups through his walk-up window for two months.

CULTURE By Chef Dane is holding a soft opening 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 at 416 E. Fifth Street. A grand opening will follow on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

With the opening of the restaurant, Shipp will debut a new menu featuring Southern influences as well as Asian and Indian dishes.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“(It’s) comfort food that is elevated, made with high quality ingredients,” Shipp said. “(It’s) stuff made the way I like it with a little twist on certain things.”

Customers can expect small plates like Wonton Nachos and Fried Green Tomatoes or sandwiches like the DYT Chopped Cheese, Thicc Chick or Po’Boy. Entrees include Mac & Cheese, Shrimp & Grits and Hibachi Fried Rice. The menu is expected to change every two to three months, but staples like the Drip Burger will remain.

CULTURE also carries Sweet P’s Ice Pops, Gusto’s Lemonade and Warped Wing Sodas. Shipp plans to add desserts in the coming month.

Shipp is a Dayton native who grew up in Jefferson Twp. He began cooking when he was around 10 years old, mostly for close friends. Growing up, he played basketball, his first love, but after getting injured his senior year of high school he decided to rethink his career path.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Prior to doing pop-ups, private dinners and catering, Shipp worked at Chappys Social House and Lock 27 Brewing.

The restaurant will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Shipp said he plans to bring back late-night hours next year. CULTURE features counter-service with 36 seats inside and 30 outside.

“We signed our lease literally six months ago. There was nothing in here and now it’s fully stocked and we’re just excited to get some people inside,” Shipp said. “Come check us out. We’re here for the long haul.”

For more information and updates, follow the restaurant’s Instagram page.

ExplorePHOTOS: A look inside CULTURE By Chef Dane in Dayton's Oregon District
