Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Dayton native continues reign on Day 14

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
caption arrowCaption
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
24 minutes ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider returned to “Jeopardy” Dec. 20 and continued her winning streak. She has a 14-day total of $571,200.

“Amy Schneider, one of the best Final Jeopardy players I have ever seen on this stage,” noted host Ken Jennings. “Remarkable.”

During the interview segment, she revealed she has a tattoo of the fictional character Ozma of Oz, who wasn’t in L. Frank Baum’s original book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” but was featured in the sequels.

“Her story was that she was heir to the throne, was kidnapped as an infant, and then enchanted by an evil sorceress and raised as a boy,” she said. “At the end of the first sequel, the enchantment is lifted, and she’s revealed to be the beautiful princess that she was all along. And I felt that was my story as well.”

Schneider is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ returns: Reigning champion talks about growing up in Dayton, competing on the show

In Other News
1
Second Wingstop location now open in Dayton
2
Dayton bike park owner announces location for second shop
3
BAKING BONDS: Grandpa’s right-hand man is now grandma’s kitchen...
4
‘Jeopardy!’ returns: Reigning champion talks about growing up in...
5
Dayton native featured in Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ remake

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top