‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 19, Dayton native finds all three Daily Doubles, wins again

There was no stopping Amy Schneider the Monday after Christmas, when she found all three Daily Doubles to continue her “Jeopardy!” winning streak.
The Dayton native added $38,400 on Monday, bringing her 19-day total to $745,200.
The Chaminade-Julienne graduate is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play.
She also joins David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri for winning 19 games.
Schneider also apparently has a new favorite amount to wager on Daily Doubles. On Monday, instead of her usual $4,000, she wagered $6,000 on her third Daily Double and also for the Final Jeopardy!.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
In Other News
1
4 last-minute, family-friendly New Year’s Eve activities
2
MetroParks to use recycled live Christmas trees for lake project
3
Recycle unwanted holiday lights; support MetroParks while doing it
4
Decade-old song captures spirit of pandemic times
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 18, Dayton native keeps streak alive
About the Author