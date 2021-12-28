Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 19, Dayton native finds all three Daily Doubles, wins again

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

There was no stopping Amy Schneider the Monday after Christmas, when she found all three Daily Doubles to continue her “Jeopardy!” winning streak.

The Dayton native added $38,400 on Monday, bringing her 19-day total to $745,200.

The Chaminade-Julienne graduate is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play.

She also joins David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri for winning 19 games.

Schneider also apparently has a new favorite amount to wager on Daily Doubles. On Monday, instead of her usual $4,000, she wagered $6,000 on her third Daily Double and also for the Final Jeopardy!.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

