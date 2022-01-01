Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy! Notebook: On Day 23, Dayton native to play on into 2022

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
What to Know
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider will play on into the new year after extending her “Jeopardy!” winning streak to 23 games.

Schneider in the New Year’s Eve episode had her highest score at $42,000 at the end of the Double Jeopardy round.

However, she and her two opponents all incorrectly answered the Final Jeopardy clue: “On their July 1957 first meeting at a church fair, one of this pair recalled: “I was a fat schoolboy and … he was drunk” with Simon and Garfunkel. The correct answer was Paul McCartney recalling his first meeting with Beetle bandmate John Lennon.

Schneider bet $18,000, but still handily winning with $24,000, bringing her 23-day total to $855,600.

She is in fourth place for the most consecutive wins in the show’s nearly 57-year history. Only host Ken Jennings with 74 games, Matt Amodio with 38 games and James Holzhauer with 32 games are ahead of her.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

